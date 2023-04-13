Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh hosted a gala dinner for the 30 contestants of the Femina Miss India 2023 at Hotel Classic Grande, Chingmeirong on April 12.

The contestants arrived at Imphal on April 7, 2023 for the grand finale to be held on April 15, 2023 at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal.

Felicitating the contestants, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Manipur, which is known as Jewel of India, can now be referred to as Diamond of India as organizing such an event for the first time in north east is a big achievement for the state. He further added that instead of visiting countries like Dubai, people should visit our state, Manipur, in India.

Minister, MLAs, senior crews, officials attended the gathering among others. A cultural show was also presented as part of the gathering.

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