In a bid to launch an intensive movement for the implementation of the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur with collective effort, student bodies on April 12 decided to form a joint co-ordinating body, where representatives of all ethnic communities of state will participate.

The decision was taken after a one-day consultative discussion on the implementation of the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur held on April 12 at City Convention Centre, Imphal East.

The discussion was jointly organized by six major student bodies namely All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK) and Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Singpanglup (AIMS).

In the discussion, representatives of all communities settling in the state including Nagas, Kukis, Nepali, Telli etc., and various civil society organizations were present.

At the end of the discussion, resolutions were taken unanimously paving the way for the implementation of NRC at the earliest.

The resolutions are to pressurize the state government to take up all necessary steps for the implementation of NRC in Manipur, to endorse a movement launch in connection with the implementation of NRC by any organizations or associations, to urge the formation and operation of a full-fledged population commission soon and formation of joint-coordination committee to launch NRC implementation movement collectively.

Presenting his keynote address, the president of DESAM, Leishangthem Lamyanba said that implementation of NRC in Manipur is a need of the hour. Many illegal migrants had influx in Manipur after the entry-exit permission system was repealed by the state in 1950.

The population is growing at an alarming rate. Every decade around 25 per cent of the population in the valley and 40 per cent in the hill district is increasing. Besides this, many new villages are springing up. People of the state and government should take these changes as a matter of serious concern, he added while stating there is a need to know to raise the consciousness of demographic imbalance which is a serious threat to the indigenous population of the state.

He further said that to pave the way for the implementation of NRC without affecting or hurting any communities, a consultative discussion was held to bring a common consensus.

The former chairperson of the Manipur Human Right Commission Khaidem Mani was the moderator of the discussion, who assured this all-possible effort in the implementation of NRC, in Manipur.

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