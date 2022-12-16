In a bid to counter illicit poppy cultivation in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the alternative farming system for poppy planters in nine hill districts of Manipur.

Concerned by the trend of the largescale illicit poppy plantations, the Manipur government had earlier this year launched the ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.

"Happy to launch the Alternative Farming System for Tribal Jhumias/Poppy Planters in different hill districts at my Secretariat. Also, distributed Rabi Crop Seeds and farming tools and equipment worth Rs 4.87 crore to the beneficiary farmers," Chief Minister N Biren tweeted on December 15.

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The program was launched aiming at the holistic development of the tribal communities- training the indigenous inhabitants to embrace practices like organic farming, mixed crop farming, and seed management and promote sustainable farming.

The 10 districts of Manipur for which the programme was launched included Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Noney, Tamenglong, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tengnoupal and Chandel.

Concerned by the trend of the largescale illicit poppy plantations, the Manipur government had earlier this year launched the ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.