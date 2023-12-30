Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh of Manipur announced a series of welfare schemes aimed at supporting various groups within the state.

Among these initiatives is the Chief Minister's Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme, specifically designed to aid women over the age of 40 who have no source of income and are not beneficiaries of any other government welfare programs.

Among others are the Farmer Livelihood Support Scheme, the Chief Minister’s Khungang Ama Sababung Ama, the Chief Minister’s Sportspersons Livelihood Support Scheme, School Fagathansi Mission 2.0, College Fagathansi Mission.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on December 30 while condemning the violent attack on a village volunteer in Imphal West district said that a few evil elements are trying to disrupt the peace in the state.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Village volunteer killed in fresh attack in Imphal West district

"The case is under investigation. The combing operation is on. Several civil societies, Meira Paibis and organisations are trying hard to restore peace in the state. But this fresh incident is highly condemnable. Let us come to a negotiation and hold dialogue and amicably resolve the issues and restore peace in the state", said N Biren Singh while addressing a press conference on December 30.

The Chief Minister, who has been serving since 2017 and represents the Heingang Assembly constituency, is affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Manipur.

His leadership extends beyond political measures; he has also been involved in efforts to maintain peace and order in the state. For instance, he has taken steps to provide shelter on humanitarian grounds to Myanmar nationals fleeing conflict, while also ensuring that their presence does not adversely affect the indigenous population through biometric data collection.

These actions by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh demonstrate a multifaceted approach to governance, encompassing health coverage, housing, financial support for women, and regional stability. The CMHT scheme, offering up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for health coverage, is another testament to his administration's dedication to improving the lives of Manipur's residents.

