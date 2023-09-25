Chief Minister N Biren Singh today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various projects in Khoupum Sub-division, Noney district.

Addressing a formal function at the Higher Secondary School, Gaidimjang Village, the Chief Minister said that the projects for which foundation stones are laid and inaugurated today are for around Rs. 196 crore.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid today are the construction of football stadium at Khoupum (NEC) under YAS, the Rehabilitation and Strengthening of Bishnupur-Nungba Road, the Improvement of Khoupum Sub-division HQ Ring Road (RIDF), improvement of Intra-village roads of seven colonies of Gaidimjang Village under Khoupum Sub-Division HQ under SACI 2023-2024 and construction of Type-III and Type-II Quarters in Khoupum PS under SACI 2023-24, construction of Water Supply Scheme at Khoupum Sub-division HQ, Noney District, Khongsang Guest House near the Khongsang Railway Station.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an Open Gym at Thanagong Village and a Transit Quarter/Hostel at Khangsinglung Hr. Sec School, Khoupum, Noney District.

N. Biren Singh said that on March 15, 2017, the people gave the State a BJP-led government.



Also Read: Manipur CM meets top officials, discusses urgent border fencing plans along India-Myanmar border

He said with God's blessings and cooperation of the people, the first five years of the government went by peacefully without any bandhs or blockades. However, unfortunately, due to COVID and some political instability during the previous term, the government lost some two and half years, he added.

The Chief Minister said Go to Hills was launched to bridge the gap between the hills and the valley so that unity and equal development could be brought in the State.

He continued that the transit accommodation inaugurated today was constructed under the Hill Areas Development Programme (HADP).

He further stressed that during the past six years, Tamenglong has seen many visible changes including the improvement of the Khongshang Road, the development of football ground, and water supply schemes among others.

N Biren Singh continued that the government is also developing an Amusement Park, a seven-a-side football ground in the district and further assured construction of a Khoupum Water supply.

Further commending Khoupum’s beauty, the Chief Minister said that Khoupum is a beautiful God-gifted place, and assured that a tourist circuit will come up soon at Khoupum.

Deliberating further on developmental works undertaken in the district, the Chief Minister highlighted ongoing constructions of Ayush Hospital at Thangal Village and a 50-bed hospital at Noney. He also said that understanding the importance of NH 37, a Trauma Centre and Blood bank is already functioning at Nungba.

Reassuring his commitment to make Tamenglong one of the most developed districts, the Chief Minister also requested the people to make some compromises while seeking land compensation for developmental works like road construction.

The Chief Minister assured to provide a fire service and additional ambulance at Noney soon. He also assured to construction of an Ima Market at Khoupum.



He lauded the people of both the Noney and Tamenglong districts for preserving and protecting the forest cover including in the Khoupum area.

Shri N. Biren Singh said that the present turmoil in the State is quite unfortunate and said Churachandpur, some parts of Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur are disturbed, but the State is trying hard to help those affected by providing pre-fabricated homes, helping those who can resettle at their original localities, deploying security forces, opening national highways, lifting internet ban.

The government is trying hard to improve the situation, he said, adding that the indigenous communities of the State should continue to live as one.

He said that the government will continue to fight poppy plantations and illegal drug business.

Let us all work hard towards returning to normalcy, he said, adding that the government is there to safeguard the lives and properties of the people and will continue to do so.

Stating that the Chief Minister’s dreams of bringing a positive change in the entire State, Shri GovindasKonthoujam said that the second innings of the government under CM N. Biren Singh has just taken off with the conduct of various International and National events such as Tri-Nation football tournaments and Miss India contest in the State.

He said that the people were confident that the present government would do something and bring some changes in all aspects including in the field of healthcare, and education, in so many things and expected a lot more, however, the present conflict has slowed everything down which is very much unfortunate for everyone.

Minister Shri L. Susindro Meitei in his speech assured to provide potable water to all villages in the area under the supervision of the Chief Minister. He further said that Khoupum Valley is already a beautiful tourist spot in the State but has the potential to become better and said locals should welcome tourists with hospitality to attract more tourists.

Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee, DinganglungGangmei in his welcome speech said that the people should remember to work for the development of their areas, village, constituency, and society. He also appealed to the church leaders to pray for peace.

During the formal function, church leaders and pastors offered a condolence prayer for those who have lost their lives during the recent violence and prayers to bring peace to the State.

The function was also attended by MLA Th. Shanti Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Noney District Shri Joseph Pauline Kamson among others.