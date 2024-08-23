Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday at the CM secretariat to discuss critical issues related to the state's current situation.

Singh expressed appreciation for the Army Chief's visit and posted on X, stating that they deliberated on critical issues concerning the current state of Manipur and reaffirmed cooperation between the state government and security forces to effectively respond to challenges and maintain peace and harmony.

General Dwivedi was accompanied by Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, and Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South).



Also Read: Manipur government reports improved law and order, warns against misinformation

General Dwivedi, who is on a two-day visit, will also meet top officials and review the security situation in the violence-hit state.

Earlier, the Manipur government stated that the law-and-order situation in the state has improved over the past 3-4 months, with only a few minor incidents reported.

This improvement is attributed to the efforts of both state and central governments, and the contributions of security agencies.

However, the government has recently issued a press release regarding doctored audio clips intended to incite communal violence and disrupt peace initiatives.

An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

The government has also noted the circulation of similar content on social media and through certain news agencies.