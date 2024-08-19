The Manipur government has stated that the law-and-order situation in the state has improved over the past 3-4 months, with only a few minor incidents reported.

This improvement is attributed to the efforts of both state and central governments, and the contributions of security agencies.

However, the government has recently issued a press release regarding doctored audio clips intended to incite communal violence and disrupt peace initiatives.

An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

The government has also noted the circulation of similar content on social media and through certain news agencies.



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Incidents of rocket and bomb shelling in fringe areas have been reported, and security agencies are working to address these issues.

"...it is clarified that incidents of shelling of rockets and bombs in fringe areas like Kangvai, areas bordering Bishnupur, Imphal East, Moreh, Jiribam, etc by miscreants have been reported from time to time and State Police and other Security Agencies had been taking up steps to book the culprits and to deter them. Many FIRs have been registered in this regard and investigations are going on through Agencies like NIA, etc. So far, Security Agencies have been able to control such incidents to great extent," mentioned the release.

The government views the spread of misinformation as an attempt to disturb peace and has urged the public not to believe or spread such content.

Legal action will be taken against those found spreading false information.