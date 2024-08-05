Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the movement of petroleum products and tankers along National Highway 37 (NH37).

The Manipur chief minister met with the representatives of Consortium of Manipur Petroleum Products Transporter Fraternity, Retail Outlet Dealers, LPG Distributors and Drivers Association on August 4.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Biren Singh exlated the government's committment towards smooth transportation in the National Highways.

He wrote, "We have unanimously agreed to commence the movement of petroleum products and tankers along NH 37 immediately. The Government is committed to ensure the smooth and efficient transportation of essential resources in the National Highways."

Earlier yesterday, the Manipur CM stressed the critical role of private companies in driving the state's economic development and creating job opportunities for local youth. Singh emphasised the government's commitment to supporting private initiatives that contribute to Manipur's prosperity.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to promote economic growth, even amid challenging times. He outlined several developmental projects, including skill development programmes for internally displaced people (IDPs) and infrastructure improvements.