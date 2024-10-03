Following the violence in Ukhrul District that resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two civilians and a member of the Manipur Rifles, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced ex-gratia payments for the families of the deceased. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and said that the government will provide immediate financial assistance to support the injured and their loved ones.

"The entire State stands united in grief during this tragic time," he said.

In response to the situation, the District Administration, local police, and security forces mobilized swiftly to restore order in the region. Singh highlighted that local MLAs were actively involved in assisting the injured and their families, ensuring they receive the necessary support.

The State Government announced immediate financial assistance for the affected families, in line with existing government schemes. Disbursement of funds commenced promptly, with a commitment to complete the process by tomorrow. Injured individuals are being provided with comprehensive medical care in both Imphal and Ukhrul.

The Chief Minister urged the support of all stakeholders, including the public and civil society organizations, in fostering peace and preventing further violence. He reassured citizens of the government’s commitment to addressing issues through dialogue, emphasizing that those responsible for inciting violence will face consequences.

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