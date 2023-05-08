Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on May 8 announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for those who lost their lives in the violence in the state.

''The government has decided Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured while Rs 25,000 will be given to those with minor injuries,'' Biren Singh while addressing a press conference.

He further said that an amount of Rs 2 lakh will give to those families whose houses have been burnt down, adding, '' The Manipur government will construct all houses that have been burnt down.''

Speaking on the violence further, the Manipur Chief Minister said that around 60 lives were lost due to the violence.

Commenting on the arms which were looted during the violence, the Chief Minister informed that a total of 1041 arms were snatched by miscreants.

''Only 214 arms have been recovered so far out of the 1041 arms which were looted by the miscreants in the violence,'' he added

He also announced that to conduct a high-level probe into the violence.

Besides this, the Chief Minister said that around 230 were injured by violence.

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