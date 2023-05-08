The Government of Manipur has taken up evacuation works for stranded people in the aftermath of the May 3 incident.

A certain number of people have been evacuated today from Leimatak today and after a medical check-up by Army at Bishnupur Loukoipat returned to their homes.

A number of persons/labourers are also evacuated from Churachandpur District at the request of the Manipur Government by the Army via Mizoram and reached Silchar today.

A certain number of persons from Lairouching in Senapati District and Kangpokpi have reached Sekmai Police Station helped by the Army and reached their homes safely.

Also Read: Manipur violence: At least 56 reported dead in conflict-hit state, death toll to climb further

Earlier on 5th May 2023, a certain number of persons from Kangpokpi, Motbung, Sapermaina and Keithelmanbi reached Imphal safely.

A number of persons have also left 1st MR and 2. MR for their respective homes in Kangpokpi, Chandel, Churachandpur and other places.

The number of deaths in the ongoing violence in Manipur has risen to 56 with official numbers awaited, claimed sources.

The exact number of deaths in multiple incidents of violence in Manipur is yet to be confirmed by official sources.

As per reports, there is a possibility that the number of deaths might increase.

The ongoing communal clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur have only intensified even after the implementation of the ‘shoot-at-sight’ order.

Amid the ongoing tension in the hill state of Manipur, the Army on May 5 opened fire at youth in order to maintain the law and order situation.