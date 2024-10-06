In light of growing concerns over illegal migrants entering neighboring states, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh reassured the public that his government is taking proactive measures to safeguard the state from a potential influx.

Speaking on the issue, Singh said, "In response to the detection of illegal migrants in our neighboring states, I want to assure you that the Government of Manipur has also proactively taken measures to safeguard the state against a potential influx."

He said that key entry points, particularly Mao Gate and Jiribam, are under increased surveillance to prevent illegal migration. The government has heightened vigilance to ensure that any migration threats are promptly addressed.

"We urge the people of Manipur to stay alert and promptly report any suspicious activities. Together, we must act responsibly to protect the indigenous communities and uphold the integrity of our state," Singh added.

Also Read: Manipur: Kangpokpi Bar Association marks 2nd foundation day with new leadership