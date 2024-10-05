The Kangpokpi District Bar Association marked its 2nd Foundation Day with a solemn yet impactful event at the Kangpokpi Court Complex.

Addressing the gathering, President Adv. Seikholen Lupho emphasized the importance of collective effort and innovation in strengthening the association’s future. He also announced the end of the current executive body's term, as outlined in Article 13(v) of the All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA), officially dissolving the leadership.

The highlight of the day was the seamless transition of power, as the Election Committee conducted fresh elections for the 2024-2026 term. In a ceremony marked by pride and responsibility, newly elected leaders took their oaths and received certificates of election, ready to steer the association into a new era.



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The newly elected office bearers for the term 2024-2026 are - Adv. Seikholen Lupho (President); Adv. Jangkhogin Haokip (Vice President); Adv. Kaiminlun Chongloi (Secretary); Adv. S. Paul Touthang (Assistant Secretary); Adv. Kimneilhing Kipgen (Treasurer); and Adv. Thangjalen Khongsai and Adv. Laljangam Hangshing (Auditors).

The elections, overseen by Returning Officer Adv. Lamneichong Haokip, Presiding Officer Adv. Lamkhovah Kipgen, and Committee Member Adv. ST. Vaiphei, was conducted smoothly, ensuring a new leadership poised to drive the association’s growth and development.

The event not only celebrated the association’s achievements but also paved the way for future initiatives aimed at enhancing legal advocacy and services in the region.