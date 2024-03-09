Manipur CM N Biren Singh on March 9 while speaking on the deportation of Myanmar nationals from the state said that as the number is huge hence deportation cannot take place altogether at one time.

Speaking to the media, CM Biren Singh said,"...The number is huge so we cannot deport them altogether at one time. So part by part we are deporting and there are some legal procedures that we have to follow, we are following them and are deporting them & will continue to deport..."

On the implementation of NRC, the Manipur Chief Minister said that the decision has to be taken by the Central Government. Eventhough the State Assembly passed a resolution in this regard, the rest of the work is now in the hands of the Union Ministry, added CM Biren Singh.

" The decision has to be taken by the central government. Our Assembly has passed the resolution and recommended but now the rest of the work is in the hands of the Union Ministry so I will make the request and I will follow it", added the chief minister.

Seven Myanmar nationals were deported from Imphal International Airport on March 8. This deportation marks the initiation of a larger operation set to deport a total of 77 individuals from Myanmar between March 8 and March 11.

According to information released by the Home Department of the state government, these foreign nationals will be transported in batches via helicopters from Imphal to the border town of Moreh. The first group of seven individuals was flown from Imphal International Airport to Moreh early Friday morning.

The Home Department's order, issued on March 5, stipulates that the deported individuals will be handed over to Myanmar officials at Tummu, the Myanmar side of the international border. Over the course of four days, these individuals will be deported in batches, with the state government's Transport Department covering the costs of the deportation process.

Also read: Manipur: Myanmar nationals deported from Imphal International Airport amidst rising tensions