Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh chaired a cabinet meeting at DC office, Chandel and undertook several key decisions with regards to connectivity, infrastructure, health and education.

Informing the same, CM Biren Singh took to platform X and mentioned, "Chaired a cabinet meeting at DC Office, Chandel. With cooperation and support from all sections, we will achieve various milestones in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, health and education, etc for the overall growth and well-being of the people of Chandel".

The Manipur CM also interacted with the people of Chandel while ensuring of forging strong bonds and engaging in productive collaborations that will contribute to the growth and prosperity of the district.

"I appreciate the warm welcome from the people of Chandel, the Tarao Chonu Jurei and Lamkang Naga tribe, upon my arrival. Your hospitality is truly heartening. Looking forward to productive engagements and a strong bond with the vibrant people of Chandel", added Biren Singh in his post on X.

Also read: Manipur: Loktak Development Authority refutes fishers union allegations regarding Inland Waterways Project