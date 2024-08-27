Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly denounced the recent attack on the family of BJP spokesperson T Michael Lamjathang Haokip. The incident, which occurred on Sunday night in Churachandpur district, involved vandalism and arson at Haokip's residence.

"The attack carried out on the family members of Micheal Lamjathang, a leader of the Thadou community, the oldest among the ethnic tribes of Manipur, as well as a BJP spokesperson by vandalising his house was an act of cowardice," CM Singh stated on social media platform X.

The Chief Minister emphasised the gravity of the situation, saying, "I consider this personal harm being put on one of our recognised tribes as a direct challenge on the unity and the integrity of the State."

Singh vowed to take action, declaring, "We will initiate appropriate legal action against the culprits."

The attack carried out on the family members of Micheal Lamjathang a leader of the Thadou community, one of the oldest among the ethnic tribes of Manipur, as well as a BJP spokesperson by vandalizing his house was an act of cowardice.

I consider this personal harm being put on… — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 27, 2024

Reports indicate that armed miscreants targeted Haokip's family home in Phailien village around 11 pm on August 25. This marks the second such attack on the BJP spokesperson's residence amidst ongoing tensions in Manipur.

Haokip, who belongs to the Thadou tribe, took to social media to express his concerns. "We are lifting our prayers and many are standing with us in prayer for the Thadou community," he wrote.

This incident comes in the wake of recent statements by three MLAs from the region, who have been advocating for a separate administration within Manipur. They have also called for their tribes to be recognised by their specific names rather than the collective term "Kuki-Zo".