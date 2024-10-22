Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has stated significant developments in Senapati District that promise to transform the educational and infrastructural landscape of the region. Singh expressed his enthusiasm for the progress of two landmark projects: the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Mayangkhang and a pioneering multi-level parking facility.



The IIIT Mayangkhang is set to be a prestigious institution of higher learning, offering world-class education tailored to the needs of the region’s youth. Singh emphasized that this initiative will not only enhance educational opportunities but also pave the way for new career paths, contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the area.

In addition to the educational advancement, the construction of the multi-level parking facility marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in Manipur. This facility aims to alleviate transportation challenges and improve infrastructure within the district, addressing the pressing need for organized parking solutions as the region continues to grow.

“These projects are not merely about physical development; they reflect our broader vision for a bright and prosperous future for the hill districts of the state,” Singh said.

Also Read: Manipur CM discusses highway projects with Nitin Gadkar