Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has strongly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst criticism from Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, asserting that the state government remains in constant communication with the Prime Minister regarding all aspects from security measures to relief operations.

Speaking in response to allegations that PM Modi has not visited violence-affected areas in Manipur, CM Biren emphasized, "Whether PM Modi visits Manipur or not is a separate matter. However, all our efforts, including rescue operations and relief distribution, are carried out under his leadership. He remains closely connected and briefed on every development."

The remarks by CM Biren come amid escalating political tensions following violence in Manipur, with the Congress questioning the adequacy of central government support.

The Congress party launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing out Rahul Gandhi's third visit to Manipur since violence erupted over a year ago, contrasting it with PM Modi's absence from the state. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi for prioritizing international visits, such as to Moscow, over addressing domestic crises.

"Today, while the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha heads to Assam and Manipur, the non-biological PM goes to Moscow," remarked Ramesh, questioning the Prime Minister's priorities amidst ongoing turmoil in Manipur. He further derided claims that PM Modi had influenced the Russia-Ukraine conflict, suggesting the Moscow trip might result in more unsubstantiated assertions.

Ramesh highlighted Rahul Gandhi's repeated visits to Manipur, emphasizing the Congress leader's proactive engagement in the state's affairs during a tumultuous period. The remarks underscored growing political scrutiny over PM Modi's perceived absence during crises within the country.

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