Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh interacted with a team from Panjab University who were on their visit to the state as a part of Yuva Sangam under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on March 26.

The team of four faculties and 46 students (23 men and 23 women) arrived on March 24 and will depart on March 29.

Recalling his youthful days while he was in serving in Border Security Force (BSF), he stated that many people of mainland India didn’t know the whereabouts of Manipur in early times.

''However, with the initiative of the Prime Minister, interaction among youths had been made possible, making them gain knowledge on various parts of the country'', he added.

He also highlighted the historical development of the State and mentioned various development works taken up in the country under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

The Chief Minister asked them to convey the scenic beauty of the State to the people of Punjab. He also suggested the team visit other states of the Northeast and wished them a successful future.

The visiting teams expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking up such an initiative of Yuva Sangam, making it possible for the youth of the country to interact with one another and become closer. They also expressed their satisfaction with the warm welcoming treatment and hospitality met out by Manipur University.

Students also made certain queries about the Chief Minister’s journey from a football player to becoming Chief Minister of Manipur. Additionally, the Chief Minister was also asked about his expectations from the youths of the country, stating that he had done many things for the youths.

The visiting team is staying at the Guest House of the Manipur University and during their visit, the team visited various tourist sites of the state and also met some eminent personalities of the state.

Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University Prof. N Lokendra Singh and faculties of the university also attended the interaction programme.

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