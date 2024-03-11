Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the Imphal-Ukhrul-Imphal Route under the Manipur Heli Service today.

The event, conducted virtually from the CM's secretariat, also saw the launch of district transport offices in five districts - Pherzawl, Kakching, Noney, Kamjong, and Jiribam. The new initiatives aim to enhance connectivity and transportation services in the region.

The Manipur Heli Service, launched in September 2018 under the 75:25 subsidy scheme, has been successfully operating flights from Imphal to Tamenglong, Jiribam and Moreh. Over the past five years (2018-2023), it has served around 31,163 passengers and has been instrumental in emergency relief, rescue operations and medical emergency evacuations. In 2023, new routes were introduced under this scheme, including Imphal - Churachandpur (10-06-2023), Imphal to Aizwal via Churachandpur (27-09-2023), Imphal to Lairouching (05-07-2023), and Imphal to Dimapur via Lairouching (01-11-2023).

The Union Minister of Home Affairs announced a subsidized fare of Rs. 2000 per person for the routes Imphal Churachandpur Imphal, Imphal Moreh Imphal, and Imphal - Lairouching-Imphal. Additionally, the state has subsidized fares for Imphal - Jiribam or Jiribam Imphal and Imphal Tamenglong or Tamenglong -Imphal at Rs. 2500 (one way) and Rs 2000 from 01.02.2024. The fare rate for Ukhrul is Rs 2500. The new Heli route connecting Imphal with Ukhrul district will further facilitate faster, easier and affordable air travel for the people of Ukhrul and the general populace of the State.

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