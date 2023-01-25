Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on January 25 paid floral tribute to the convenor of BJP Ex-Service Man cell, Laisharm Rameshwor who was shot dead on January 24.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by other BJP ministers, MLAs, office bearers, and party workers.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the event, Biren Singh assured that no one will be spared who are involved in Rameshwor's killing.

''The BJP Manipur strongly condemned the such heinous crime. Taking the matter very seriously, those who even instigate the involved accused to carry out the crime will arrest,'' the Manipur CM added.

He also said that the present government will now minutely observe the issuance of a licensed gun in the state.

It is worth mentioning that for the past few months, the state is witnessing cases of misusing licensed guns.

''The present government hardly issue license but is unaware of the fact that what basis gun licenses were issued during the Congress regime. The government will properly review the number of gun licenses and whether the gun holder fulfilled criteria or not,'' added.

The Manipur CM also assured that without any delay, a chargesheet will be filed so that justice would be delivered soon.

After paying floral tribute, the dead body of Laisharm Rameshwor was taken to his birthplace Thoubal Khsetri Liekai for the last rite.

Notably, Rameshwor Singh was shot dead by unknown persons near his residential house at Thoubal Kshetri Leikai on January 24.

As per police, the incident took place between 10.20 to 11.30 am.

Following the incident, he was admitted to Raj Medicity but succumbed to his injury at around 1 pm. Later, his body was taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem.

According to a reliable source, two persons who came in an SUV car shot Rameshwar from close range and fled from the spot swiftly.

The source further said that a driver of a car was caught by the police and after a probe, he revealed that the person who opened fire was identified as Keshorjit from Haobam Leirak from Imphal West.

Later, the prime accused, who hails from Haobam Marak, surrendered before the police at Commando Complex in Imphal West district. The Police recovered an A .32 caliber licensed pistol, two magazines, and nine cartridges from his possession.

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