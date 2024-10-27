In a video conference held from his residence in Heingang, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh actively participated in and monitored the ongoing membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During the session, he stated the importance of every new member joining the party, stating, "Each new member joining us strengthens our mission to serve the people and uphold the values of the BJP."

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation to all individuals contributing to this initiative, which aims to expand the party's base and enhance its outreach to the citizens. "Together, let us continue to build a strong nation, reflecting the spirit and dedication that define our party," Singh said.

The membership drive, a crucial element of the BJP's strategy, is expected to bolster grassroots support and engage more citizens in the party's vision and initiatives.

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