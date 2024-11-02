Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to social media today to promote the 45th Fish Fair cum Fish Crop Competition, organized by the Department of Fishery, Government of Manipur, at Hapta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound, Imphal East. The annual event, held in anticipation of the upcoming Ningol Chakkouba festival, aims to highlight the hard work and dedication of fish farmers across the state.

With a targeted fish sale of 1,50,000 kilograms this year, the fair serves as a vital platform for local aquaculture, showcasing a diverse array of fresh, high-quality fish products. In his post on X, Singh acknowledged the efforts of the fish farming community and encouraged residents to visit the fair, enjoy the offerings, and support local producers.

“The Fish Fair demonstrates the commitment of our fish farmers, who have come together from across the state to present their best harvests,” Singh wrote. He emphasized the importance of fostering local industries and ensuring food security through sustainable practices.

The Fish Fair has grown to be a significant event not just for sales but also for community engagement and awareness of sustainable fishing methods. Local vendors are displaying a variety of fish, catering to the tastes of consumers while reinforcing the livelihoods of fish farmers.

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