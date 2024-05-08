Congress leader Sam Pitroda has stirred controversy by categorising Indian residents based on their facial features. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condemned this remark and is considering legal action against Pitroda.

Singh criticised Pitroda's statement, describing it as racist and irresponsible. He expressed his disapproval to ANI, stating his intention to consult legal experts for potential legal recourse.

Singh also accused the Congress party of employing a 'divide and rule' policy. Pitroda's comments were part of an interview with 'The Statesman', where he was trying to describe India's diversity.

Singh emphasised the unity of the Northeast, asserting their identity as Indians, not Chinese.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to Pitroda's remark on NE, says "I look like Indian. We are a diverse country"