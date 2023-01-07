While welcoming the 43 cadres of different proscribed groups after laying down of weapons and join the mainstream, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh appealed all remaining cadres who are still affiliated to different insurgent groups to come forward for peace talk.

Addressing the home coming ceremony of 43 cadres of different underground groups at Banquet Hall of 1st MR Imphal West, N Biren Singh said that under national leadership, the state is putting all effort to bring peace and security. The state government would highly appreciate those who cadres who quit insurgent groups and back to normal life. The state government will provide security and rehabilitation under various scheme like surrender and rehabilitation.

He continued and said that it would be great pleasure if remaining cadres also come out for peace process. “The door is open wide if any cadre wants to come in the mainstream. They can approach anyone, be it BSF, Army or government agency. We are here to bring back misguided youth to right path,” CM Biren Singh said while urging to extend their effort in strong and united India.

He also appreciated central leaders for bringing many developmental changes in just few years. The people of the state should recognise and acknowledge their support.

DGP of Manipur, P Doungel said that under surrender cum rehabilitation policy, many misguided youths have been brought to normal life. So far as many as 749 cadres of different underground groups were accepted as surrendered cadres. Out of this, 644 had gone home to begin new life and 108 are still in different camps for rehabilitation.

In today’s homecoming ceremony 43 cadres affiliated to different underground groups had lay down their weapons. Out of 13 them are from KYKL, 5 from PLA/RPF, 5 from KCP (N), 11 from KCP (PWG), 5 from UNLF, 1 from PREPAK, 2 from PREPAK (PRO) and 1 from NSCN (U). The surrendered weapons includes 19 arms, 17 hand grenade, 5 hand held sets, 1 kenwood set, 9 PEK, 5 IED and 209 ammunitions, he informed.

He also said that under the Revised scheme for Surrender-Cum-Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East State, 2018 of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, rehabilitation benefits given to the surrendered cadres include a one time financial grant of Rs.4 lakh to each surrendered, which is to be kept in a bank in their names as fixed deposit for a period of three years, monthly stipends of Rs 6000 per person and incentives for surrendered weapons.

The surrendered will stay in a rehabilitation camp for three years.

Also read : Manipur: 43 Cadres of nine proscribed outfits lay down arms in Imphal