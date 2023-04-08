Stating the improved law and order situation in the state of Manipur, chief minister Shri N. Biren Singh said the state is advancing towards development in the past couple of years as an impact of having a stable environment.

He stated this during the inaugural session of the C20-India 2023 National Conference under the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ organized by Chinmaya Mission on April 8 at the conference hall of Hotel Imphal.

Attending the function as chief guest, Biren said that many outsiders have started liking to visit Manipur with the improvement of the law-and-order situation of the state. The state had been able to host G20 events and the Grand Finale of Femina Miss India 2023 clearly proves it.

N. Biren expressed his pleasure to take part in this prestigious event of C20-India 2023, being organised by Chinmaya Mission.

Also Read: Manipur to host C20-India 2023 Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam National Conference

He stated that India has been bestowed with the honour of guiding the world with the assumption of the G20 Presidency which is a pride moment for every citizen of India.

Stating that the Prime Minister has very aptly chosen the theme for India’s Presidency as “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, continued that the theme spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.

Chief Minister also mentioned that India’s G20 Presidency also marks the beginning of Amritkaal leads the Country towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive and developed society, distinguished by a human-centric approach at its core.

He added that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a universal maxim whose purpose is not an imposition but the evolution of human consciousness that will lead to the protection of the world through friendship and cooperation.

N. Biren further observed that India has shown the way to defining Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam by supplying Covid Vaccines to various nations, supplying foodgrains to war-torn nations, and supplying human power to combat disasters.

He was confident that the deliberations at the conference will go a long way in spreading the invaluable message of universal brotherhood and voicing the concerns of the world population through Civil Society Organizations to the world leaders in G20.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Y. Khemchand Singh, who attended the function stated that development in the tourism sector helps to boost the economy of the state. The State has been able to host events of G20 and Femina Miss India Grand Female due to the considerable improvement in law and order.

Minister continued that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam reflects India’s global leadership and added that the Country’s role in global leadership had improved a lot under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India as a global leader had been taking a broader role in solving several challenges.

He stressed the need to promote the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to maintain peace across the world.

Resident Spiritual Mentor at Chinmaya Mission Chennai, Mitrananda; Chairman of Loktak Development Authority, M. Asnikumar Singh; Secretary of Chinmaya Mission Trust Manipur Lt Gen (Retd) L. Nishikanta Singh; Vice Chancellors of Universities, Professors of various educational institutes, Retd and serving Army Officers also attended the conference among others.

The inaugural session was followed by technical sessions on topics including Dharma, Education, Ecology, Geopolitics and Defence.



