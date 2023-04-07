Chinmaya Mission is all prepared to organise a one-day C20-India Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam National Conference on April 8 at Hotel Imphal, Manipur.

Addressing media about the conference, a resident spiritual mentor at Chinmaya Mission Chennai, Mitrananda said that C20 provides a platform for civil society organizations (CSOs) around the world to bring forth a non-government and non-business voice to G20.

Of the 13 working groups under C20, this year the national coordinator for ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is Chinmaya Mission. As such a national conference will be held in 18 places in India. Of which five are in North East India and Manipur is one of them.

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All the places will organise the conference with a different theme. For Manipur, the conference will deliberate on Dharma, Education, Ecology, Geopolitics and defence. Academicians, and scholars from various institutions of Manipur would be invited as resource person, he informed.

He stated that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam can be translated as “The whole world is one family”. The phrase comes from a verse in the ancient Hindu scripture, Maha Upanishad. There are a lot of similarities between various cultures which can serve as the underpinning of building inclusive and peaceful societies. Human society needs to unearth so as to prosper in a sense of oneness.

Conducting this kind of national seminar would help to develop oneness in the world, he added.