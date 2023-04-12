Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on April 12 released ‘A Compendium of Important Decisions of Manipur Information Commission' at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Addressing the solemn book release function, the Chief Minister appreciated the Manipur Information Commission and said it is a good effort towards proper documentation and record keeping.

N. Biren Singh spoke on the importance of official documentation and record keeping and further stressed the need to compile official documents like official Gazettes, decisions of Durbar, State cabinet, Assembly, Acts, etc. for record keeping and future references.

Today, we can understand the real picture of past Manipur through these documents and old records, he said.

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Stating that through satellite mapping, we can find how a certain location was in the past years, the Chief Minister also added that through this, proper documentation of how each and every district was can be produced.

Highlighting the importance of documentation in Land Revenue records, the Chief Minister also added that digitization of land records is also under process.

N. Biren Singh spoke against misuse of the Right to Information Act and cited that people were afraid of committing wrongdoings because of the presence of RTI.

The constitution of Lokayukta in the State is to ensure transparency and fight corruption with the aim to give at least some hope and aspiration to the people, the Chief Minister said. He also highlighted the efforts of the Anti-Corruption Cell.

Manipur is a sensitive and complex State, the Chief Minister said expressing the need for all including media persons to remain vigilant and for all sections of the society to be united, have mutual respect, and understand and work together.

N. Biren Singh also highlighted the issue of illegal drugs and said as per the official record there are more than 1.3 lakh drug addicts in the State. Stating that proper treatment of the addicts is required to bring them back to the mainstream, the Chief Minister said the government is planning to set up more government rehabilitation centres.

The Chief Minister also sought the cooperation and support of the public in the government’s effort to bring a visible change by maintaining transparency and accountability.

State Chief Information Commissioner, Manipur Oinam Sunil Singh said the book is a compilation of the Commission’s judgements and contains some landmark judgements.

The function was also attended by Law and Legislative Affairs Minister Thounaojam Basanta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary MH Khan, editors of print and electronic media, and RTI activists, among others.