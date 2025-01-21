Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said the agreement for the construction of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) roads in the greater Imphal area with a project cost of around Rs 3,300 crore is likely to be signed later this month.

Highlighting several welfare schemes implemented by the state government, Singh told a gathering that the state can progress only when its people live with dignity.

He said the Chief Minister Hakshelgi Tengbang (Chief Minister's Health Assistance) scheme, which initially provided cashless treatment up to Rs 2 lakh, has now been increased to Rs 5 lakh due to the state's improved economic conditions.



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