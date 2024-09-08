Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, along with several cabinet ministers and MLAs, met with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at 11 am today. He submitted a memorandum seeking stronger leadership in addressing the state’s security issues and the transfer of command to the elected state government, in accordance with constitutional provisions.

In the meeting, which lasted for around 45 minutes, the memorandum submitted reportedly urged the transfer of command to the elected state government, as per constitutional provisions.

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Another demand raised in the memorandum seeks the termination of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, to ensure the state’s territorial integrity, complete border fencing, initiate the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) exercise, and deport illegal migrants.

The discussions between the chief minister and the governor remain undisclosed, however, the office of the governor issued a statement that read, “Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, along with the Speaker, Council of Ministers, and ruling MLAs, met with the Governor of Manipur, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, at Raj Bhavan in Imphal today and submitted a memorandum”.

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As per sources, key demands made by the N Biren Singh-led government sought the handover the control of the Unified Command, which oversees security operations in Manipur.