Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is scheduled to attend the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, July 27.



Before his departure to the national capital on Thursday, Singh said, "My visit to Delhi is for the NITI Aayog meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following this, there will be a chief ministers' conclave where the PM will be present."



"I will address the current situation in the state and seek solutions to the ongoing crisis. I am optimistic that positive outcomes will result," Singh said.



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Earlier on July 26, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held a productive meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi. Singh, in a post on the microblogging site X, shared key points from their discussion aimed at addressing critical infrastructure issues in Manipur.

During the meeting, Singh stated the urgent need to expedite the construction of highways in the state. He also highlighted the necessity of repairing roads that have been severely damaged by recent floods.