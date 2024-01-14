Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the grieving families of four farmers who lost their lives while collecting firewood. The incident occurred at Terakhong Makha Leikai Akasoi in Bishnupur District.

Taking to the microblogging site X on January 14, Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his deepest condolences for the untimely demise of the farmers. He shared, "Extended my sincere condolences and prayed for the bereaved families to find strength in bearing the irreparable loss and fortitude in the hour of grief. May the departed souls rest in peace."

Not only did the Chief Minister offer his sympathies, but he also assured the affected families of the state government's support. Singh stated that the government would provide necessary assistance and redressal to help them cope with the aftermath of this incident.

In a pointed critique earlier today, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed strong reservations about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which commenced from Manipur on Sunday. Singh, who heads the BJP government in the northeastern state, questioned the timing of the Yatra, suggesting it might disrupt the improving situation in the region.

Chief Minister Biren Singh remarked, "Given the current situation in the state, is it a time for politics by holding a rally? It is the time to protect lives and properties, and provide consolation."

Singh raised concerns about the possibility of the Yatra causing interference in the ongoing efforts to stabilize and enhance the conditions in Manipur. He emphasized that the state was making progress, and it was essential to focus on safeguarding lives and properties rather than engaging in political activities.

“The situation is becoming better, and we doubt if he (Gandhi) has come to mess with it. Whenever he comes, there is a problem. This time, Manipur is on alert. If he comes, we have to be on alert so that he does not mess with things," the CM said.