The Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on December 6 visited the Telepati area in the state's Imphal district where violence broke out between the two communities following a land dispute involving the construction of the temple on December 5 night.

The incident erupted after non-tribal people were targeted following a video that went viral on social media leading to violence on the street.

Notably, miscreants pelted stones at the residential as well as commercial establishments in the Telepati area and burn down the vehicles parked along the road.

Condemning the act of violence, Akhil Assam Bhojpuri Parishad president Kailesh Gupta speaking to the media said, "I have received a phone call on the night of December 5 wherein several people pelted stones on the non-tribal people and also lit up the vehicles parked on the road."

"The matter has been addressed to the Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and also urged him to intervene in the matter," he added.

Meanwhile, police were informed and were able to put the situation under control, however, had to resort to tear gas to control the mob of people.

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As per police, the incident took place after a fake news video went viral on social media.

Speaking to the media, the SP of Manipur, West Imphal said, "It is a very sad incident, wherein some people have put up in social media certain clips which went viral and created this communal tension."

"Although the situation was bought under control in the first instance, however, due to the violence it has affected the maintenance of law and order," he added.

Currently, Section 144 has been imposed in the Telepati area and CRPF personnel have been deployed to avoid any unforeseen incidents.

It is to be mentioned here that this is not the first case of violence reported from the Telepati area, notably earlier also a businessman of Bihar origin was murdered which raised communal tension in the area.

The Telepati area is mainly a business hub wherein people from different parts of India have been doing business, however, post this incident people are living a life of terror.

The Akhil Assam Bhojpuri Parishad president said, "It is not a good sign from the Manipur and the Central government on how the non-tribals or non-manipuri people are been looked upon."

Citing the example of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kailesh Gupta said that the way the Assam government has been working for the people and tried to minimise such incidences, the Manipur government also needs to work on the same line.

"Visited the site at Telipati, Imphal East where the unsettling incident happened yesterday. I strongly condemn the unlawful act and request that people use social media very responsibly. Prompt action will be taken against those spreading enmity," Manipur CM said on his official social media handle.

Further, the CM assures full security to its people residing in the Telipati area and shared his personal phone number for immediate assistance and urged the people to stop using social media and speak directly to the CM to avoid any miscommunication.

As of now, the Manipur police have arrested at least 4 people in related to the case and the operation is on to nab others involved in the vandalism.