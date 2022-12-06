In yet another milestone achieved by Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA), the state has successfully exported 600 kg of organic dry king chillis.

Notably, the consignment is part of 1.1 metric ton export quality chillies to the United States of America.

The shipment of 600 kg of Organic King Chili is a part of a 1.1 MT consignment from Manipur that was flagged off on November 5, 2022, to the United States of America have been facilitated and supported by MOMA and Nahakpam Food and Beverages.

The organic chillis are been produced by the farmers under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Regions (MOVCD-NER).

As per reports, the 600 kg of organic dry king chillis cost Rs 22 lakh in the international market and has been produced from 10 metric tons of fresh chillies.

On the other hand, in a bid to promote the sale and marketing of agricultural and horticultural products of Arunachal Pradesh in the international market, organic oranges from Dambuk have been launched at Lulu Group’s Hypermarkets in Dubai, UAE.

The oranges were launched at Lulu Hypermarket Flagship Stores in presence of officials from Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh namely Bidol Tayeng Agriculture Production Commissioner cum Secretary (Agri.) Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Okit Palling, CEO of Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB), Tadu Game and Karbom Riram Director of Agriculture Marketing and Jt. Director Agriculture respectively, the team of Lulu Hyper Market were represented by K P Thamban, Regional Director, Lulu Group, Dubai, Regi MM, Senior Buyer-Imports, Santosh- Manager Purchase, at Lulu Group International at an event on 1st December 2022 in Dubai at during a programme organised by Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board in collaboration with Lulu Group International, Dubai.

Also Read: German parliamentarian team visit state to replicate Sikkim model of organic farming

Applauding the efforts of APAMB and APEDA Lulu Group regional Manager added that this event is a milestone which wills open the market for various other organic products from the State. He also congratulated the Agriculture Marketing Board efforts of APAMB and Lulu Group for organizing this import in such a short time.

He further emphasised that the list of products from Arunachal Pradesh will eventually increase in future at Lulu Storesbranding and marketing of agriculture and horticulture produce from the state.

Speaking at the event, Tayeng appreciated the collaborative efforts of APAMB and Lulu for successfully organizing this programme to create a strong perception of the positive business environment in the state to help increase business flow into the state. He also said that organic oranges are just a lead product from the state and in the coming day various other products from the state will find their way into these markets.



Speaking at the event, Okit Palling, CEO, of APAMB said that these oranges from Arunachal Pradesh were produced by Dambuk Organic Orange Producer Company Limited, formed under MOVCD-NER.

He stated that the agriculture and horticulture products like Pumpkin, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, and Large Cardamom from the State are of the best quality with only logistical constraints. He also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, Minister (Agri. & Allied Sectors) and Tage Taki, Minister of Agriculture for their relentless support.

The launch of the product was planned in such a manner that the long holiday (1st to 4th Dec 2022) also the responses from other stores such as Lulu Stores in Doha have been very encouraging, wherein the shelf was almost finished.

Apart from media and other guests, the event was attended by some other retail business houses in the country along with around 200 participants from various walks of life, especially shoppers who all were waiting for the oranges to be unveiled.

