Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) strongly on June 12 rejected the appointment of its convenor Jeetendra Ningomba as a member of the state-level peace committee formed to bring peace in the violence-hit state.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the committee's composition and stated that peace cannot be achieved in Manipur unless the pressing issues of narco-terrorism and illegal immigration are solved.

The state-level peace committee, formed on June 10, is headed by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and consists of many key stakeholders such as the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren, MP, ministers, MLAs, CSOs, and other stakeholders including COCOMI.

However, COCOMI claimed that the appointment of Jeetendra Ningomba to the committee's member list was done without his consent.

Later, addressing the media at his office, the convenor of COCOMI, Ningomba said that it is not the right time to join the peace committee as the state is still facing attacks by "narco-terrorists" armed with sophisticated weapons.

He continued and also pointed out that some members of the peace committee were allegedly involved in the disintegration of the territorial integrity of Manipur.

Stating the urgency of the situation, he said that restoration of peace in Manipur will be possible only when narco-terrorism is uprooted and address the issue of illegal immigrants.

He further expressed his discontent with the government's failure to take action against "narco-terrorists" who are not Indian citizens and warned that such negligence could turn illegal immigrants into a significant threat to the nation in the future.

Jeetendra further asserted that those who oppose the "War on Narco-Terrorism" declared by a public convention could be seen as supporters of narco-terrorism in Manipur.

COCOMI media coordinator Somendro Thokchom also urged the government to expedite the implementation of the NRC, pointing out that earlier implementation of the NRC might have prevented the ongoing unrest.

Also read: Manipur violence: 121 people killed, 352 injured, 4,305 arson attacks