The Manipur violence, which began on May 3, has claimed 121 lives and 352 injured as per official sources. There have been 4305 arson attacks since the violence began.

Sources further revealed that more than 60,152 people have been displaced as a result of ethnic violence in Manipur, and they are being housed in 272 relief camps spread across the state. There are still 37,177 people living in relief camps and community halls.

On June 12, while the Governor of Manipur was visiting Lamka, miscreants attacked Loklakphai Village in Churachandpur, killing a 22-year-old boy at around 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, on June 12, fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district at Khamenlok, after the state had restored peace for nearly a day. According to reliable sources, miscreants attacked villagers, causing ten people to be injured and admitted to Raj Medicity in the Imphal East district.

Also Read: Manipur: Fresh violence reported in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi; one person killed

According to reports, on June 11, 2023, at around 12:30 p.m., two unidentified youths who came down from Ichum Kom Keirap to the Waroiching/Leimaram area were detained by villagers.

However, with the help of villagers of both Ichum Kom and Leimaram Waroiching areas, Civil societies, and media, the youths have been finally handed over to the police for further verification.

In a press statement, Heisnam Balram Singh, SP of Bishnupur district, said, "On behalf of Bishnupur District Police, I express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to one and all, including the villagers of chum Kom Keirap, Waroiching, Leimaram, civil societies, media fraternity, CAPF/Army personnel who have to hand over to District Police for necessary verification."

Meanwhile, the MHA has extended the deployment of 114 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the state till June 30.

