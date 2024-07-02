Representatives from the Coordinating Committee for Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), Manipur and United Naga Council (UNC), Manipur called on Governor Miss Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan today in Imphal.

The delegation led by Thokchom Somorendro, Coordinator, COCOMI and NG. Lorho, President, UNC and other members submitted a memorandum advocating for the expedited implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) basing 1951 as a base year in the state of Manipur.

Aims to curb the influx of illegal immigrants and address the resulting demographic imbalance, which poses serious uncertainties and political insecurities to the native population of the state.



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The team urged the Governor that NRC should be implemented at the earliest so that scientific methods of identification may be applied to detect illegal immigrants and ensure that no further infiltration occurs in the state henceforth.

Random village recognition without verification must be stopped. They further mentioned that the abnormal increase of villages in specific districts should be examined and corrective measures must be taken up.

Governor assured the representatives that necessary steps will be taken to ensure the NRC be implemented in the state and it is just a matter of time.



The governor said the matter has been discussed with the President of India, Finance Minister and Union Home Minister and the Center is aware about the situation in the state. She also assured the delegation that all necessary action will be taken up in best interest of the people of Manipur.