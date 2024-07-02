In view of the rising river levels and subsequent flooding across the state due to incessant rain, all schools in Manipur, including Government, Government Aided, Private, and Central Schools, will remain closed on 3rd and 4th July 2024.

This decision is made to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

All Zonal Education Officers and DI of Schools (Independent Charges) under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur, are directed to inform all concerned and take necessary actions.

The major rivers in Imphal district have reached the warning level and are about to touch the flood level as of the evening of 1st July 2024.



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The India Meteorological Department, in its Special Weather Bulletin dated 1st July 2024, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Manipur for the next five days.

Continuous rainfall has been reported in the catchment areas of major rivers like the Imphal River and Nambul River.

Considering these facts, the public, especially those living near river fronts, river banks, or close to river courses, are requested to stay alert for any possible breaches of the river banks or embankments or overflows.

The public is also requested to be vigilant and inform any government authority, including the DC Office, Police Stations, Water Resource Department, or any other office, for immediate government intervention to protect life and property.