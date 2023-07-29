The commencement of the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the state of Manipur has begun on July 29, said the state Home Department.

Before commencing the campaign, the Manipur Home Department wrote to the Superintendent of Police of all districts in the state.

In the letter, Peter Salam, Joint Secretary (Home) said that he is directed to refer to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) letter No. 25022/102/2018-F. I dated 29.05.2023 wherein it has been directed that the campaign for capturing biometric data of illegal migrants in the state of Manipur is to be completed by the end of September 2023.

He further said that in this regard, a training cum handholding program of all the DCs and SPs on biometric capture of illegal immigrants has also been organized by Home Department on 26.07.2023.

Salam said that all the Superintendents of Police of the districts are therefore requested to immediately commence the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State for timely completion by September 2023.

''The National Crime Records Bureau (NBRC) team which has been deputed by MHA for training and handholding of state government officers, will assist and guide in the biometric capture exercise to be conducted at Foreigners' Detention Centre, Sajiwa, Imphai, East district on 29.07.2023 from 10.00 AM onwards,'' he added.

The Joint Secretary also said that districts requiring further training and handholding may depute their concerned officers to observe the biometric capturing process at the Foreigners' Detention Centre.

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