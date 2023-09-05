Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on September 4 informed that the colleges in the state will reopen on September 6.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh further said that the government is committed to keeping education on priority.

''Pleased to share that over the past month, school attendance for students from class 1 to 12 has surged to an impressive 90% as we gradually get back to normalcy. The State Govt. is committed to always keeping education on priority despite the hard times we have endured over the last few months. Additionally, colleges are set to reopen on September 6th. Let's continue to prioritize learning and safety for all!'' he wrote on X.

Pleased to share that over the past month, school attendance for students from class 1 to 12 has surged to an impressive 90% as we gradually get back to normalcy. The State Govt. is committed to always keep education on priority despite the hard times we have endured over the… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 4, 2023

Besides this, he also informed that the state government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur.

The case has been filed against the three members -- Seema Guha, Bharat Bhusan, and Sanjay Kapoor, said the Manipur Chief Minister.

On the other hand, the Editors Guild has yet to respond to the FIR filed against its members.

The development comes after the Editors Guild of India on September 2 released a report of its 'Fact-finding Mission on Media's reportage of the ethnic violence in Manipur'.

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