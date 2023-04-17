A gunfight erupted between combined security forces consisting of Manipur State Police and the Assam Rifles Personal and militants of the outlawed group Kuki Independent Army (KIA) at around 2:30 pm on April 16 at Suangphuh village under Henglep Sub-Division in Churachandpur district.

One civilian was injured by stray bullets on his left knee, stated the reports.

It may also be stated that the Commander-in-chief of Kuki Independent Army/ Kuki Independent Organisation ( KIA/KIO) namely Davidson Haokip was declared as wanted by the Police earlier with a reward of Rs 50,000.

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Davidson was also responsible for snatching 21 weapons from the SoO group designated camps namely Horeb, near Chongkhojou village on the 9th of April 2022. The camp belongs to the KNFZ, UTLA and USRA.

5 arms belonging to KIA cadres and primarily single-barrel country-made weapons were recovered from the site.

KIA also has AK Rifles with them and they also fired back while running. Blood stains are also seen on the route but as of now, however, no confirmation of any deaths as of now.

Sources claims that one cadre of KIA sustain injuries.