Manipur: Community-led green movement takes root in Sadar Hills

In a landmark step towards sustainable development, a one-day conclave on Sustainable Agro-Based Livelihood, Resource Management, and Environment Conservation was held today at Oasis College Auditorium, Kanggui Ward No. 9, Kangpokpi.

The event was jointly organized by the Research and Development Cell, Oasis College, and Ka Inn Neocha (KIN) Farm, Bongmol.

The conclave brought together prominent experts, policy thinkers, practitioners, and community leaders to chart a path for an eco-friendly, resilient future for Sadar Hills.

Dr. Thathang Vaiphei, Chairman of the Board of Management, Oasis College, opened the event with a powerful address emphasizing the urgent need for sustainable agricultural practices and environmental stewardship. Ambassador Gautam Mukhopadhaya, IFS (Retd.), set the tone with an insightful introduction to the day’s objectives and sessions.

A highlight of the program was the keynote address on natural farming by T. Vijaykumar, IAS (Retd.), Executive Vice Chairman, Andhra Pradesh Ryuthu Sadikara Samstha, who joined online.



Other key presentations included David Gandhi on Sloping Agriculture Land Technology (SALT), Gratia Dkhar and Bah Phrang Roy from NESFAS on indigenous food systems, and Michael Suantak from ASORCOM on leveraging IT in value chains from farm to market.



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The afternoon session featured a brainstorming discussion with selected invited participants, sharing grassroots experiences and practical strategies. Notable speakers included Hejang Misao (InSIDE NE), Sem Haokip (THRIVE), and Ambassador Mukhopadhaya. The session concluded with a group discussion on actionable next steps and was moderated by Dr. Thathang Vaiphei.

In a decisive outcome of the conclave, the Kangpokpi Declaration on Sustainable Agro-Based Livelihood, Resource Management, and Environment Conservation was officially adopted. The declaration resolved to launch a district-wide, nature-based, and inclusive Green Movement in Sadar Hills to combat deforestation, destructive riverbed mining, rampant chemical use in farming, and widespread poppy cultivation.

A core team was constituted to spearhead the movement, with M. Gautam serving as convenor. The team includes prominent figures such as Dr. Kimneijou, Chichin Haokip, Neinu Kipgen, Dr. Lamtinthang, Hejang Misao, and other community leaders. They are tasked with drafting policy frameworks, a memorandum of association, and operational guidelines by July 30, 2025.

Further strengthening the initiative, over 30 committed individuals were declared official members of the Green Movement, representing diverse backgrounds and expertise, united in their mission to protect and restore the region’s fragile ecosystems.

The conclave concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Ruth Nengeneilhing, Principal in-charge, Oasis College, who praised the collective commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.

The movement signifies a historic turning point for Sadar Hills, setting a precedent for community-led environmental action and sustainable development across Manipur and beyond.