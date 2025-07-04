Manipur plans to close relief camps by December, outlines 3-phase resettlement for IDPs

Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh announced on Friday that the state government aims to shut down all relief camps by December 2025, with a three-phase plan to resettle internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The announcement was made on the sidelines of an event in Imphal, where PK Singh detailed the government’s strategy to address the ongoing displacement crisis.

Speaking to the media, PK Singh revealed that the number of IDPs has decreased from 62,000 to 57,000, with some already returning to their homes. “We have devised a three-phase plan after discussions with the central government and the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said. “The first phase, targeting those who can return immediately, is underway and expected to be completed by July. The second phase will conclude by October, and the final phase by December.”

To support the resettlement, the government has allocated financial assistance for affected families. “For those whose houses were destroyed, we are providing Rs 1.3 lakh plus an additional Rs 1.73 lakh to rebuild,” PK Singh explained. He also noted that approximately 7,000 IDPs whose homes remain intact but have deteriorated due to two years of neglect will receive monetary aid for repairs.



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For those unable to return to their original homes—estimated at 8,000 to 10,000 people from areas like Moreh, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi—the government is constructing an additional 1,000 prefabricated houses. “These will serve as temporary accommodations for those who cannot return by December,” PK Singh said, emphasizing the goal to close all relief camps by year-end.

Addressing concerns about free movement within the state, PK Singh expressed optimism, stating, “Efforts are underway involving the central and state governments, civil society organizations, and community leaders. Free movement is likely to be restored very soon.” He highlighted positive developments, noting that farming activities have resumed with communities working side by side, sharing resources like water. “This is a very good sign,” he added, while urging civil society organizations to maintain peace despite occasional incidents caused by “mischievous elements.”

On rumors of a potential visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he clarified, “We are not aware of any such plans as of now, though expectations remain.”

Chief Secretary also shared that several infrastructure projects, including the Civil Secretariat and Manipur Bhavan in Delhi and Kolkata, are ready for inauguration. “These can be inaugurated together,” he noted, signaling progress in the state’s development efforts.