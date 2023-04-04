Despite the advent of various communication technologies, radio remains one of the most resilient media to date said MLA of the Hiyanglam constituency, Dr Yumnam Radheshyam Singh.

He stated this during 2nd foundation day of Radio Nongin 90.8 MHz FM, a community radio station operating in the heart of Imphal City. The programme was held on April 4 at Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy.

Addressing the function as chief guest, Radheshyam said that Radio was once a very popular form of media in the world. Launching of many media technologies like satellite television, and digital media and the introduction of social media have impacted its significance to some extent. Nevertheless, many sections of society still depend on it as an important source of information and entertainment.

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He said that as many as four community radio stations are operating in various places in Manipur. Radio Nongin 90.8 MHz FM is also one of them that especially operates in Imphal city. The programme broadcast by Radio Nongin 90.8 MHz FM covering all age groups is commendable.

“Observing all such programmes, it is not wrong to say that CSR is playing a crucial role in shaping society. I hope Radio Nongin will come up with much more interesting and insightful programmes in future,” he stated.

The administrator of Radio Nongin 90.8 MHz FM, RK Nungthilchaibi said that it take five years to start Radio Nongin 90.0 MHz FM in getting a licence from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting give final approval only when after getting approval from the other seven ministries which includes Human Resource Development, Home Affairs, Defence, and Telecommunication.

She said that at the time of launching Radio Nongin, they had a great fear of thinking about its sustainability as various new media technologies have emerged. But surprisingly, the number of listeners is increasing each day. To satisfy their listener many new programmes were introduced, duration of the broadcast is extending. In the beginning, the program starts from 11 am to 6 pm but now it is planned to broadcast from 11 am to 10 pm.

The community radio station is also taking equal responsibility like other media houses. In this busy lifestyle, it has become an important tool to relax mind for many office goers.

Even for senior citizen who are remain lonely all the time, the radio is their good friend. The state government should acknowledge the contribution made by CSR in society and include it in the state media plan, she added.