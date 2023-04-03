World’s tallest pier railway bridge with a height of 141 metres which is constructed as a part of the Jiribam-Imphal Railway project.

A press release issued by the chief public relation officer of North East Frontier Railway has stated that Jiribam-Imphal new line railway project is one of the essential connectivity projects for the northeast region. The work of the project is going on in full swing that its physical progress has reached 93.30 per cent.

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The Jiribam-Imphal Railway Project comprises multiple tunnels and bridges in tough terrains stretched at more than 111 Km long. The total length of tunnels in this project is 61.32 km out of which 59.11 km of tunnelling works have already been completed. The project will have a total of 11 major bridges and 137 minor bridges. Out of which five major bridges and 101 minor bridges have been completed so far.

The tallest pier railway bridge in the world with a height of 141 metres constructed as a part of the project is nearing completion.

The release also informed that after completion of this project, the present road journey time of about 10 hours to reach Imphal from Jiribam will reduce to 2.5 hours by railways. NF Railway is putting all possible effort into working day and night for the completion of this project challenging all hurdles like heavy rainfall and other logistic hindrances.

The new rail project will enhance connectivity to the people of Manipur, help grow small-scale industries and boost tourism in the state, it stated.

