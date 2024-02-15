A complaint has been filed against police personnel in Manipur's Tengnoupal district for allegedly threatening a resident.

As per the complaint, the villager identified as H Thangtinlen Daniel Mate has accused a retired Colonel and present SSP of the Manipur Police Department of allegedly sending a life-threatening text message.



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Further, the villager in the complaint states, "I received a call from Mr Nector (Retired Colonel and present SSP of Manipur Police Department) and because it was late at night, I did not receive the call, then after few minutes I received a life-threatening text message. The text said that he knows me and that he was going to kill me."

"Unless the Police/ authority do not take up this matter as urgent, my family and my life are in danger. As a law-abiding citizen of India. I appeal the authority to book this person and give legal punishment," the complaint added.



