The first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar has been completed in Manipur on May 2 with 38 immigrants exiting India via Moreh.

The process was carried out without any discrimination.

Additionally, one Indian national was returned from Myanmar during the handover ceremony.

The State Government is persistently identifying illegal immigrants and recording their biometric data to ensure the security of the nation's borders and the country.



Also Read: Manipur: Unnatural growth of 996 new villages in state due to illegal immigration, says N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh issued a warning on April 29, highlighting the alarming proliferation of 996 new villages attributed to illegal immigration. In a post on the microblogging site X, Singh highlighted the severe threat posed by this phenomenon to both indigenous communities and national security.

Singh's post addressed a pressing issue that has been plaguing Manipur, and indeed the nation at large, for years. Since 2006, there has been a surge in the establishment of new villages across Manipur, largely fueled by an unchecked influx of illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar. This influx has not only altered the demographic landscape but has also resulted in the rampant destruction of forest cover, primarily to make way for settlements and illicit activities such as poppy plantations.

Furthermore, the encroachment by these illegal immigrants on resources, job opportunities, land, and the rights of indigenous populations has exacerbated tensions within the region.