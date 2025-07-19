Manipur: Computer training centre opens for IDPs at Saiton

In a significant initiative to advance digital literacy among the internally displaced persons (IDPs), the Phanjoubam Birendro Memorial Computer Institute was formally inaugurated at Lamjing Meira Maheikol School at Saiton Keithel in Bishnupur District of Manipur today.

The establishment of this state-of-the-art facility, supported by the Indian Army under the leadership of Brigadier Abhijit A. Ukidwe, Sena Medal, forms part of its civil-military engagement and educational advancement program, aimed at fostering skill acquisition for IDPs and the surrounding community.

The ceremonial inauguration was attended by distinguished local dignitaries, academic staff, enthusiastic students, and representatives of the Indian Army, with Brigadier Abhijit A. Ukidwe, Sena Medal, presiding as a key figure in the event. Proceedings commenced with a formal address, followed by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and a detailed demonstration of the institute’s advanced computational resources.



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In his keynote address, Brigadier Ukidwe commended the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army and the school’s administration in establishing a vital platform for digital education in underserved regions. “This institute will serve as an instrumental conduit for equipping displaced youth with the requisite skills to engage meaningfully in the contemporary economic landscape,” he affirmed.

Named in tribute to the late Phanjoubam Birendro, a venerated figure whose legacy continues to galvanise educational and communal progress, the institute embodies a steadfast commitment to societal resilience. Faculty and students of Lamjing Meira Maheikol School expressed profound appreciation for the Indian Army’s beneficent contribution. “This facility represents a transformative milestone in enabling our students to access indispensable resources for their future endeavours,” declared a student representative.

The institute is poised to extend its transformative impact beyond the academic institution, with forthcoming community-oriented training programs and digital literacy initiatives specifically designed for IDPs. The ceremony concluded with a refined cultural presentation by the students and formal expressions of gratitude from the institute’s coordinator, reaffirming the profound significance of this initiative for the internally displaced people.