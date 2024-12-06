A conclave titled "Climate Resilient Spring-Shed: Research, Practice, and Policy" was held in Imphal, organized by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change.

The event brought together researchers, policymakers, practitioners, and community stakeholders to address the critical issue of spring rejuvenation and sustainable spring-shed management.

T. Brajakumar, Director of the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, highlighted the dependence of villages in Manipur on springs as their primary water source. For instance:

In Chandel, 430 of 437 villages rely on springs while in Ukhrul, 178 of 213 villages depend on springs. Similarly, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, and Senapati districts also show high dependency rates.

Brajakumar emphasized the alarming rate at which springs are drying up due to climate change, deforestation, and urbanization, which threaten water security and biodiversity in the region.



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He urged for a holistic and climate-resilient approach to rejuvenate springs, focusing on sustainable water management and community involvement. “Springs are vital not only for drinking water and agriculture but also for maintaining the ecological flows of rivers,” he said, adding that protecting these water sources is key to ensuring the state's water security.

Experts from Nagaland, Meghalaya, and ACWADAM (Pune) shared case studies and strategies.

Further the discussions included- Community-led spring-shed management practices. Mitigating the impacts of climate change on water resources. Developing long-term policies to address water scarcity.

The conclave concluded with a call for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to conserve and restore springs, integrating traditional knowledge with modern scientific practices. The initiative aims to build resilience and ensure sustainable water resources for future generations in Manipur's hilly regions.