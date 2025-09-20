Manipur condemns ambush on Assam Rifles, announces ex-gratia

The Government of Manipur has strongly condemned the ambush on personnel of the 33 Assam Rifles that took place on September 19, resulting in the death of two soldiers and injuries to five others.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the state government described the incident as a “cowardly act” and expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. “The government prays for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the attack,” it said.

As a mark of respect and recognition for the sacrifices made by the soldiers, the government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the two personnel who lost their lives. Those who sustained grievous injuries will receive ₹2 lakh each.

The government further assured that all necessary assistance will be extended to the injured during their treatment and rehabilitation.

The attack on the 33 Assam Rifles has drawn sharp condemnation from across the state, with officials reiterating that such acts of violence will not deter the forces or the government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in Manipur.



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